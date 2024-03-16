Listen Live
NWS: Prepare for “Hard Freezes” Sunday and Monday Nights

Published on March 16, 2024

Fall planter with catacombs

Source: Photo: Allison Lemons. WIBC. Sundown Gardens.

INDIANAPOLIS — If you have been enjoying the Spring-like weather recently, meteorologists are warning you to expect a change in the near future.

Saturday afternoon should be fairly sunny and somewhat windy, with a high near 63 degrees. Temperatures should drop Saturday evening, with a low around 25 degrees.

Then, the National Weather Service Indianapolis says “hard freezes” are expected Sunday and Monday nights. While there will likely not be much precipitation, the colder temperatures will pose a threat to some of your outdoor plants.

In order to protect your newly buried greens, the organization is recommending that you “avoid outdoor planting…and take precautions to protect sensitive vegetation.”

Get updates at weather.gov.

