Listen Live
Local

Four Arrested in La Paz Drug Bust

Published on March 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Guns and Drugs Found in LaPaz Bust

Source: Marshall County Sheriff’s Office / MCSO

LA PAZ, Ind — The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department say they executed a search warrant in La Paz, Indiana where they found 13 firearms, cocaine, multiple ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, over a pound of Marijuana, and over 100 THC vape cartridges.

Police would arrest Colt and Cale Hensley, both 24-years-old of La Paz, and charge them with Dealing in a Schedule I or II controlled substance. Both were transported to the Marshall County Jail on $25,000 cash bond.

They would also arrest Brisa Camacho, 22 of La Paz, and Hannah Helak, 20 of South Bend. Camacho was charged with Possession of Marijuana and Maintaining a Common Nuisance. Helak also received a Possession of Marijuana charge and Visiting a Common Nuisance. Both have already paid their respective bonds.

The post Four Arrested in La Paz Drug Bust appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Four Arrested in La Paz Drug Bust  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

Four Arrested in La Paz Drug Bust

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

THE LEGENDS OF GOSPEL 2024 is coming to Indianapolis
Entertainment

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel

News

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

Indy

Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close