Mother Of Boy Found In Suitcase Arrested

Published on March 18, 2024

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Indiana State Police say the mother of the 5-year-old boy whose body was found in a suitcase in 2022 is now in jail.

Dejaune Anderson of Atlanta was arrested on Thursday and charged with murder in the death of five-year old Cairo Jordan. The body of Jordan was found in a suitcase by a mushroom hunter in Washington County, Indiana.

Police say a tip came in last week that led to Anderson’s arrest in Arcadia, California after almost 2-years on the run.

