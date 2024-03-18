Listen Live
Jeff Lynne's ELO Performing in Indianapolis on Final Tour

Published on March 18, 2024

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

INDIANAPOLIS — Jeff Lynne’s ELO announced on Monday that they will embark on their final tour in 2024. The group will stop by Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis one final time on Saturday, September 7th.

The “Over and Out Tour” will visit 27 different arenas across North America. It will celebrate a career spanning more than half a century with multiple platinum selling albums which culminated with an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

Tickets for the final tour go on sale Friday, March 22nd at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at jefflynneselo.com or livenation.com.

The post Jeff Lynne’s ELO Performing in Indianapolis on Final Tour appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

