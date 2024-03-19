PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Indiana State Police are investigating “ghost employment” in police departments in Laporte County.

According to the investigation which started with the Long Beach Police Department, Officer Jason Yagelski claimed hours worked at the same time on numerous occasions resulting in him being paid several thousand dollars for hours not actually worked. He was also employed by the Pottawattomie Park and the Trail Creek Police Departments in Laporte County.

As a result of the investigation, Yagelski has been charged by the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office with the following crimes:

Ghost Employment (2 counts)- Level 6 Felony

Official Misconduct (2 counts)- Level 6 Felony

Fraud (1 count)- Class A Misdemeanor

Yagelski has since posted bond after being booked at the LaPorte County Jail.

The post Indiana State Police Investigate “Ghost Employment” Among Laporte County Police appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Indiana State Police Investigate “Ghost Employment” Among Laporte County Police was originally published on wibc.com