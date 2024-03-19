Listen Live
Local

Louisville Rapper Killed At Southern Indiana Casino

Published on March 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Blurred police lights.

Source: (Photo: Joe Choe16/Thinkstock.)

ELIZABETH, Ind. — A man was shot and killed leaving Caesars Southern Indiana Casino Sunday morning.

Police were called to the upper deck of the parking garage where LilDon Williams was found shot several times. Investigators say Williams was followed by two men, targeted and ambushed.

Williams is also known as rapper “Young Block” who performed in Louisville Saturday night.

This is the first homicide ever reported at the casino. Williams leaves behind a wife and a six-year-old daughter. Sheriff’s deputies need help finding the culprits.

The post Louisville Rapper Killed At Southern Indiana Casino appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Louisville Rapper Killed At Southern Indiana Casino  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

Louisville Rapper Killed At Southern Indiana Casino

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

THE LEGENDS OF GOSPEL 2024 is coming to Indianapolis
Entertainment

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel

News

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

Indy

Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close