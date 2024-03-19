Listen Live
Community Connection Tuesday, March 19th, 2024

Published on March 19, 2024

Community Connection Tuesday, March 19th, 2024

Today on Community Connection, we continue to observe Women’s History Month as we highlight women business owners! Lynda Montgomery, Founder & CEO of Lyn Hils Cleaning Service and Demetrius Bruno, Founder & President of Redemption Outreach Services join the show and share their experiences as women business owners in Indianapolis!

Discover More Info @:

https://lynhilscleaningservice.com/

http://www.ind-rosi.org/

 

