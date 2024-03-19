Community Connection Tuesday, March 19th, 2024
Today on Community Connection, we continue to observe Women’s History Month as we highlight women business owners! Lynda Montgomery, Founder & CEO of Lyn Hils Cleaning Service and Demetrius Bruno, Founder & President of Redemption Outreach Services join the show and share their experiences as women business owners in Indianapolis!
Discover More Info @:
https://lynhilscleaningservice.com/
-
