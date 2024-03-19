Listen Live
Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Uncomplicated Freedom (March 19th)

Published on March 19, 2024

Nothing to do today but relax

Source: PeopleImages / Getty

UNCOMPLICATED FREEDOM

We over-complicate freedom in the Christian life.  Through our legalism, we try to find a way to humanize the redeeming work of the cross because we simply can’t wrap our minds around the supernatural character of God.

It can be hard to understand the complete grace offered at Calvary because we are incapable of giving that kind of grace.  But when God says that he has forgotten our sin, and that he has made us new, he really means it.  God is love, and love keeps no record of wrongs.  Nothing can keep us from his love.  Salvation tore the veil that separated us from the holiness of God.  That complete work cannot be diminished or erased by anything we do.

Scripture:

Isaiah 44:22 NIV I have swept away your offenses like a cloud, your sins like the morning mist.  Return to me, for I have redeemed you.

Prayer:

Than you, God, that freedom is truly simple.  The beauty of your gospel is summed up in the single concept of grace, underserved and given without restraint.  I accept it today.

 

Close