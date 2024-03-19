UNCOMPLICATED FREEDOM
We over-complicate freedom in the Christian life. Through our legalism, we try to find a way to humanize the redeeming work of the cross because we simply can’t wrap our minds around the supernatural character of God.
It can be hard to understand the complete grace offered at Calvary because we are incapable of giving that kind of grace. But when God says that he has forgotten our sin, and that he has made us new, he really means it. God is love, and love keeps no record of wrongs. Nothing can keep us from his love. Salvation tore the veil that separated us from the holiness of God. That complete work cannot be diminished or erased by anything we do.
Scripture:
Isaiah 44:22 NIV I have swept away your offenses like a cloud, your sins like the morning mist. Return to me, for I have redeemed you.
Prayer:
Than you, God, that freedom is truly simple. The beauty of your gospel is summed up in the single concept of grace, underserved and given without restraint. I accept it today.
Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Uncomplicated Freedom (March 19th) was originally published on praisedc.com
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!
-
How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors
-
Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only
-
Indy Hot Spots With Hot 100.9!