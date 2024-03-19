Listen Live
Local

Indy FOP Pres. Says Broad Ripple Crime More Proof of “Revolving Door”

Published on March 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Police lights

Source: (PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

INDIANAPOLIS — The violence in Broad Ripple is just the latest example of the failure to hold criminals accountable, so says a local police leader.

“I think it’s another classic example of as the door turns,” says Rick Snyder, president of the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police. Snyder tells WIBC’s Hammer and Nigel show the Saturday morning mass shooting at Landshark’s bar and the Saturday night stabbing of a woman inside a home both deal with criminals who should still be serving time for their crimes.

Police arrested and charged Nicholas Fulk, 25, in the Landshark shooting, where one person died, and five others were hurt. Snyder continues, “only to find out, that this suspect, it appears according to media reports, has prior convictions. (That’s) including prior convictions for felonies.”

Falk was quickly found by Indianapolis Metro Police a few hours after the shooting. Investigators believe it was an argument that led to the shooting.

By Saturday night, police received a call about a woman stabbed inside of a home in Broad Ripple. Taniqwa Heard, 34, was charged with attempted murder. Police say she stabbed her girlfriend, and later hid inside of a porta-potty.

Court documents say Heard “happily” asked “did she die?”

“This event occurred with that suspect (Heard) out on another low bond that was radically reduced by the courts, for a prior arrest, and charge of criminal confinement with a deadly weapon,” says Snyder, “I just think it (the crimes) is just another example of what we’ve been pointing to and tragically, there are many lives that have been impacted by it.”

Snyder and others criticize the Marion County court system, especially Prosecutor Ryan Mears, for allowing criminals with significant violent pasts to be set free.

The post Indy FOP Pres. Says Broad Ripple Crime More Proof of “Revolving Door” appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Indy FOP Pres. Says Broad Ripple Crime More Proof of “Revolving Door”  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

Indy FOP Pres. Says Broad Ripple Crime More Proof of “Revolving Door”

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

THE LEGENDS OF GOSPEL 2024 is coming to Indianapolis
Entertainment

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel

News

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

Indy

Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close