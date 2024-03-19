Listen Live
Colts QB Anthony Richardson Helps Stranded Driver

Published on March 19, 2024

Anthony Richardson Indianapolis Colts

Source: Indianapolis Colts / Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — If you have ever had a flat tire, you may know the stress of dealing with a tire change on a busy roadway. Well, one driver was dealing with that problem when he got help from a Hoosier athlete.

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson helped driver Parker Suddeth last week, after Suddeth’s car experienced a “tire blowout” on I-65.

In an Instagram post, Suddeth noted that Richardson was “the only man who had the decency to help.” He later wrote, “I guess I’m a colts [sic] fan now.”

Richardson later responded to the post with, “My guy! Weird way to make a new friend, rooting for ya my dude!” The Indianapolis Colts also commented, “That AAAR roadside assistance coming in clutch.”

The post Colts QB Anthony Richardson Helps Stranded Driver appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

