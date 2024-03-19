Only 55% of Indiana Hospitals Compliant With Hospital Price Transparency Rule

- Just 28 of 51 Indiana hospitals reviewed were fully complying with the rule (55%).
- Nationally, only 689 of 2000 hospitals (34.5%) were fully compliant with the rule.
- Substantial improvements since the last report include:
- 100% of hospitals owned by Community Health Systems,
- 93% of hospitals owned by Christus Health, and
- 84% of hospitals owned by Advocate Health were found to be in full compliance.
- Of the hospitals reviewed, none (0%) of those owned by the largest hospital systems were fully compliant (HCA Healthcare, Tenet Healthcare, Providence, Kaiser Permanente, Avera Health, UPMC, Baylor Scott & White Health, and Mercy).
- While 98% of hospitals owned by Kaiser Permanente were found to be fully complying in our last report, Kaiser now posts multiple files for each hospital, instead of a single file as required by the rule, so none (0%) of Kaiser’s hospitals are now fully compliant.
- Analysis for this report found more hospitals posting multiple files, instead of the single file required by the rule.
The hospitals in Indiana that ARE fully complying:
Ascension St Vincent Fishers
Ascension St. Vincent Anderson
Ascension St. Vincent Carmel
Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
Ascension St. Vincent Heart Center
Ascension St. Vincent Hospital – Indianapolis
Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo
Ascension St. Vincent Women’s Hospital
Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent
Baptist Health Floyd
Bluffton Regional Medical Center
Dukes Memorial Hospital
Dupont Hospital
Lutheran Downtown Hospital
Lutheran Hospital
Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital
Northwest Health – La Porte
Northwest Health – Starke
Northwest Health Porter
Community Hospital
Franciscan Health Indianapolis
Franciscan Health Lafayette East
IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital
IU Health Methodist Hospital
IU Health University Hospital
Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus
Methodist Hospitals Southlake
Eskenazi Health
The hospitals in Indiana that are NOT complying:
Ascension St Vincent Warrick
Ascension St. Vincent Clay
Ascension St. Vincent Jennings
Ascension St. Vincent Mercy
Ascension St. Vincent Randolph
Ascension St. Vincent Salem Hospital
Ascension St. Vincent Williamsport
Elkhart General Hospital
Memorial Hospital of South Bend
Columbus Regional Health
Community Hospital East
Community Hospital North
Good Samaritan Hospital
Deaconess Gateway Hospital
Deaconess Midtown Hospital
Franciscan Health Crown Point
Franciscan Health Dyer
Terre Haute Regional Hospital
Norton Clark Hospital
Parkview Regional Medical Center
Monroe Hospital
Mishawaka Medical Center
Plymouth Medical Center
The post Only 55% of Indiana Hospitals Compliant With Hospital Price Transparency Rule appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
