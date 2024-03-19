Listen Live
Only 55% of Indiana Hospitals Compliant With Hospital Price Transparency Rule

Published on March 19, 2024

State Trooper at Hospital

Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC

PatientRightsAdvocate.org (PRA) released its sixth Semi-Annual Hospital Price Transparency report, which examines 2,000 hospitals’ compliance with the Hospital Price Transparency Rule.
The report found that just 55% of hospitals in Indiana are fully complying with the rule, which took effect over 3 years ago. 

This is up from 29% compliance among Indiana hospitals in the last report, released in July 2023. Despite recent polling revealing that 94% of Americans support healthcare price transparency, nationally a majority of hospitals continue to flout the law.
Key Findings:
  • Just 28 of 51 Indiana hospitals reviewed were fully complying with the rule (55%).
  • Nationally, only 689 of 2000 hospitals (34.5%) were fully compliant with the rule.
  • Substantial improvements since the last report include:
  • 100% of hospitals owned by Community Health Systems,
  • 93% of hospitals owned by Christus Health, and
  • 84% of hospitals owned by Advocate Health were found to be in full compliance.
  • Of the hospitals reviewed, none (0%) of those owned by the largest hospital systems were fully compliant (HCA Healthcare, Tenet Healthcare, Providence, Kaiser Permanente, Avera Health, UPMC, Baylor Scott & White Health, and Mercy).
  • While 98% of hospitals owned by Kaiser Permanente were found to be fully complying in our last report, Kaiser now posts multiple files for each hospital, instead of a single file as required by the rule, so none (0%) of Kaiser’s hospitals are now fully compliant.
  • Analysis for this report found more hospitals posting multiple files, instead of the single file required by the rule.

The hospitals in Indiana that ARE fully complying:

Ascension St Vincent Fishers

Ascension St. Vincent Anderson

Ascension St. Vincent Carmel

Ascension St. Vincent Evansville

Ascension St. Vincent Heart Center

Ascension St. Vincent Hospital – Indianapolis

Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo

Ascension St. Vincent Women’s Hospital

Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent

Baptist Health Floyd

Bluffton Regional Medical Center

Dukes Memorial Hospital

Dupont Hospital

Lutheran Downtown Hospital

Lutheran Hospital

Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital

Northwest Health – La Porte

Northwest Health – Starke

Northwest Health Porter

Community Hospital

Franciscan Health Indianapolis

Franciscan Health Lafayette East

IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital

IU Health Methodist Hospital

IU Health University Hospital

Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus

Methodist Hospitals Southlake

Eskenazi Health

The hospitals in Indiana that are NOT complying:

Ascension St Vincent Warrick

Ascension St. Vincent Clay

Ascension St. Vincent Jennings

Ascension St. Vincent Mercy

Ascension St. Vincent Randolph

Ascension St. Vincent Salem Hospital

Ascension St. Vincent Williamsport

Elkhart General Hospital

Memorial Hospital of South Bend

Columbus Regional Health

Community Hospital East

Community Hospital North

Good Samaritan Hospital

Deaconess Gateway Hospital

Deaconess Midtown Hospital

Franciscan Health Crown Point

Franciscan Health Dyer

Terre Haute Regional Hospital

Norton Clark Hospital

Parkview Regional Medical Center

Monroe Hospital

Mishawaka Medical Center

Plymouth Medical Center

The post Only 55% of Indiana Hospitals Compliant With Hospital Price Transparency Rule appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

