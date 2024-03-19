NWS: Central Indiana at Elevated Fire Risk Tuesday and Wednesday

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — The National Weather Service has issued an Elevated Fire Risk for central Indiana today and Wednesday.

They say that the strong winds, reaching speeds of up to 40 miles per hour, combined with low humidity in the area could allow for fires in the area to get out of control quickly.

The recent rains have kept from needing to issue a red flag warning but the NWS still says that conditions meet the criteria for a fire risk and isolated power outages. Though they say the probability of power outages are low.

40 m.p.h. winds are fast enough to knock over and potentially blow loose objects around. It is recommended people tie down loose items or bring them inside if possible.

Looking forward in the week Greg Melo, Meteorologist with the NWS says that another hard freeze is expected to happen on Wednesday with overnight lows potentially reaching the upper teens.

Highs will hover in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s for most of the week with lows in the lower 30’s to upper 20’s. Another hard freeze is anticipated Saturday into Sunday.

