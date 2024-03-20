Temperature Fluctuations and Fire Risks for Indiana

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

STATEWIDE–The National Weather Service says there is an elevated risk for fires across Indiana today.

Wind gusts could reach up to around 30 mph. With no rain in the forecast and low humidity, Kacie Fuson with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis says there are some things to be concerned about.

“There is just some dry ground out there, so it’s conducive to any small fire that might be started from something like a cigarette butt. That could cause a fire along the sides of roads,” said Fuson.

Fuson says the areas that should be on alert for those the most are in central and southern Indiana.

“When you have lower humidity, you have less moisture in the air and on the ground. That’s just another thing that brings about the risk for fires,” said Fuson.

March can often be one of the most unpredictable months for Indiana. Temperatures will continue to fluctuate.

“We’ll see high temperatures all over the place. There’s a chance for a hard freeze this evening with lows dropping into the 20s. But then by Friday we could see temperatures as high as about 65. Then those temperatures will drop again a little bit for the weekend and pick back up for a day or two next week. This is just a spring time rollercoaster,” said Fuson.

Fuson believes this day will be the last day for an elevated fire risk this week.

“Winds will be lower tomorrow. But I’m sure we will see it again later in the season,” said Fuson.

