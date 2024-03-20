Listen Live
Local

Murder Charges Filed Against Man Who Shot His Brother on Indy’s East Side

Murder charges have been filed against an 18-year-old man in connection with a shooting on Indianapolis' east side late Friday

Published on March 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

 

 

Police lights

Source: PHOTO: WISH-TV

Murder charges have been filed against an 18-year-old man connected with a shooting on Indianapolis’ east side late Friday.

That shooting happened around 11 p.m. Friday on Ireland Drive, which is near East 38th Street and North Post Road. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

The victim identified as 31-year-old Mark Miles Jr., was taken to a hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Prosecutors filed a formal murder charge Wednesday against Miles’s brother, 18-year-old Terry Davis Jr.

Davis was caught by police a couple hours after the shooting, hiding in the bed of a truck about a mile away from the crime scene.

 

The post Murder Charges Filed Against Man Who Shot His Brother on Indy’s East Side appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Murder Charges Filed Against Man Who Shot His Brother on Indy’s East Side  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

Murder Charges Filed Against Man Who Shot His Brother on Indy’s East Side

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

News

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

THE LEGENDS OF GOSPEL 2024 is coming to Indianapolis
Entertainment

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel

Indy

Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close