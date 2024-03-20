WHITESTOWN, Ind. — A one-year-old boy sustained injuries after being accidentally shot in the stomach on Tuesday night.
The incident unfolded at the Woodspring Suites extended stay hotel at 6007 Perryworth Road.
Upon arrival, law enforcement located the child and promptly commenced emergency medical procedures. Subsequently, the boy was transported to a trauma center for medical care.
According to police, the firearm was discharged while the child’s father, identified as 22-year-old Tavyon Calahan of Whitestown, was handling it inside the hotel room. All individuals involved reportedly cooperate with investigators as they pursue their ongoing inquiry.
Currently, there is no update on the child’s condition.
The post One-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Shot in Stomach appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
One-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Shot in Stomach was originally published on wibc.com
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!
-
How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors
-
Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only
-
Indy Hot Spots With Hot 100.9!