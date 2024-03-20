Listen Live
One-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Shot in Stomach

Published on March 20, 2024

Police lights and crime scene tape.

Source: (Photo by WISH-TV.)

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — A one-year-old boy sustained injuries after being accidentally shot in the stomach on Tuesday night.

The incident unfolded at the Woodspring Suites extended stay hotel at 6007 Perryworth Road.

Upon arrival, law enforcement located the child and promptly commenced emergency medical procedures. Subsequently, the boy was transported to a trauma center for medical care.

According to police, the firearm was discharged while the child’s father, identified as 22-year-old Tavyon Calahan of Whitestown, was handling it inside the hotel room. All individuals involved reportedly cooperate with investigators as they pursue their ongoing inquiry.

Currently, there is no update on the child’s condition.

