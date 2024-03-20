Listen Live
Local

Senator Mike Braun Calls National Debt a Security Threat

Published on March 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Mike Braun

Source: (Photo by Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON – The Senate unanimously passed a resolution introduced by U.S. Senator Mike Bruan Thursday.

Braun’s concern over the national debt rising beyond 34 trillion dollars is why he introduced a resolution to recognize the issue as a national security threat.

“We have more than doubled our national debt in just ten years,” said Senator Braun. “America is moving down a dangerous and unsustainable path of reckless spending and the federal government has yet to take it seriously. Our colossal national debt is an absolute threat to national security and I’m glad that I was able to make the Senate to unanimously recognize this dire threat today.”

Braun says the national debt will put a burden on future Americans that he never imagined.

The post Senator Mike Braun Calls National Debt a Security Threat appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Senator Mike Braun Calls National Debt a Security Threat  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

Senator Mike Braun Calls National Debt a Security Threat

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

News

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

THE LEGENDS OF GOSPEL 2024 is coming to Indianapolis
Entertainment

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel

Indy

Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close