INDIANAPOLIS – One person is dead, and another is seriously hurt, after a shooting in Indianapolis late Wednesday morning.
Officers went to a home on Rockville Road around 11:20 a.m. Indy Metro Police say they found two men in the driveway of the home, and there were also guns nearby.
One of the men was pronounced dead, and the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
At this time, it is not exactly clear what happened. But, police believe everyone involved knew one another before the shooting, and they “detained one person at the scene.”
If you know anything about this, please call the IMPD Homicide Office, or contact Crime Stoppers.
IMPD Homicide Office Contact:
Detective Christopher Edwards
317-327-3475
The post One Killed, One Hurt in Rockville Road Shooting Wednesday appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
One Killed, One Hurt in Rockville Road Shooting Wednesday was originally published on wibc.com
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel
-
How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors
-
Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only
-
Indy Hot Spots With Hot 100.9!