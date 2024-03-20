Listen Live
Sunrise Coal to Lay Off 112 Workers Starting Next Month

Published on March 20, 2024

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — A western Indiana coal company announced Wednesday it will lay off dozens of employees this spring.

Sunrise Coal informed the state it plans to lay off 112 workers at its Indiana operations.

The WARN Notice says the layoffs will begin April 23 and will affect the four locations in Freelandville, Oaktown, and Prosperity.

Indiana’s WARN Act ensures protection for workers facing layoffs or plant closures. Employers in Indiana are mandated to provide advance notice to employees when aware of impending closures or layoffs.

Sunrise Coal calls itself Indiana’s second largest coal producer, mining more than six million tons of coal at its Oaktown complex each year.

