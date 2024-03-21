Dominick Kavanaugh Among Long List For 8th District Candidates

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

STATEWIDE — The field for who will succeed Rep. Larry Bucshon continues to get wider and more diverse.

Bucshon, who has represented Indiana’s 8th congressional district in southwestern Indiana for over a decade, is planning to step aside from his post in the U.S. House at the end of his term. Many names like Mark Messmer, Kristi Risk, and Luke Misner, to name a few, are filling up the GOP primary list of candidates.

Adding to that list is Dominick Kavanaugh, a U.S. Army reservist who is a former Trump campaign and administration staffer.

On Indy Politics, Kavanaugh said Indiana’s 8th is being particularly impacted by what he claims are poor policies at the U.S.-Mexico border enacted by President Biden.

“(The border) has been on everyone’s mind in the Indiana 8th and it is one of the recurring issues among Republicans throughout the United States,” Kavanaugh said. “It’s a national security issue and a humanitarian issue.”

Kavanaugh, if elected, also hopes to better represent farmers in southwestern Indiana. He said they are being adversely affected by corporations that are building solar farms on their property. Specifically when it comes to the lifespan of solar panels, he said after eight years panels are usually past their life span.

He claims there are cases of companies simply leaving and leaving the farmers to have to dismantle the solar panels themselves once solar panels have exhausted their usefulness.

Kavanaugh also hopes to clamp down on inflation if elected.

“Under Joe Biden’s administration this country is struggling,” Kavanaugh said. “Look at inflation. Every day Americans in Indiana’s 8th are struggling to make mortgage payments, to make car payments. It really comes down to basic economic policies like cutting taxes. That’s how we can get on top of this.”

Finally, Kavanaugh said he would not support the use of any more US funds to help Ukraine in its war with Russia. He acknowledged Russia as a very real threat but said it’s time to keep US dollars here in the US to help bolster the economy.

