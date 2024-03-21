Senator Young Speaks on Senate Floor Regarding Laken Riley Act

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

WASHINGTON D.C. — Senator Todd Young spoke on the Senate floor on last week in regard to the “Laken Riley Act” which would require U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to arrest illegal immigrants who commit theft, burglary, larceny, or shoplifting offenses and keep them detained until they can be removed from the United States.

“To Laken’s family and friends, your fellow Americans grieve with you, and we are saddened by your loss. We pray and hope that, in time, you will find comfort in the example that Laken leaves behind. But let me add my voice to the chorus of voices in emphasizing that words of condolence aren’t enough. No, far better for us to honor Laken’s life by doing everything, everything within our power to ensure that no other family endures this tragedy,” said Senator Young, in his floor remarks.

Senator Young claimed in his speech that the rise in immigration was overwhelming for law enforcement, not just at the border, but even in the state he represents, Indiana. He said that record levels of immigration were not just a national security issue, but a crime and drug use issue in Indiana and across the country.

He called on President Biden to reverse his open border policies stating, “Prove us wrong Mr. President. Fixing the border begins with you.”

The Laken Riley Act is the Senate companion to H.R. 7511, which passed the House of Representatives earlier in the month.

