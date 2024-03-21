Listen Live
Local

One Killed in Shooting Outside Fort Wayne Walmart

Published on March 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
The exterior of a Walmart store in Teterboro, New Jersey.

Source: (Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Police are looking for a suspect after one man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Walmart store Thursday.

Officers went to the Walmart on Southtown Crossing Boulevard a few minutes before 11:45 a.m., where they say one person had been shot inside a car near the store’s grocery entrance.

At this time, they believe a suspect got out of a car in the lot, got into the victim’s car, shot the victim, then left the scene. The injured man was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive.

It is not yet clear what led to the shooting. Officers are now looking at surveillance footage and talking to potential witnesses.

The post One Killed in Shooting Outside Fort Wayne Walmart appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

One Killed in Shooting Outside Fort Wayne Walmart  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

One Killed in Shooting Outside Fort Wayne Walmart

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

News

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

Indy

Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only

THE LEGENDS OF GOSPEL 2024 is coming to Indianapolis
Entertainment

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close