Listen Live
Local

Man Killed, Another Injured In Crash On Indy’s Northeast Side

Published on March 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Crash on NE Side

Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS–A person was killed and another was injured Friday morning in a crash on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

“Just after 5 am, IMPD officers were dispatched to the intersection of 46th and Emerson. A white truck appeared to be going eastbound at a high rate of speed. The white sedan was going southbound on Emerson. The truck struck the white vehicle,” said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Sergeant Anthony Patterson.

The driver of the white sedan was ejected and later was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The driver of the truck was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” said Patterson.

Patterson said both people involved in the crash were men.

“The investigator told me that it appears to just be a collision. We don’t know anything else at the moment. They’re still actively investigating it,” said Patterson.

It appeared that both of the vehicles damaged a utility pole in the area, which caused hundreds of power outages. Power has since been restored in that area.

 

The post Man Killed, Another Injured In Crash On Indy’s Northeast Side appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Man Killed, Another Injured In Crash On Indy’s Northeast Side  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

Man Killed, Another Injured In Crash On Indy’s Northeast Side

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

News

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

THE LEGENDS OF GOSPEL 2024 is coming to Indianapolis
Entertainment

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel

Indy

Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close