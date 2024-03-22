Listen Live
News

Governor Holcomb Declares Disaster After Tornadoes Hit Indiana

Affected Hoosiers should call 866-211-9966 to report damage and seek referrals for essential services.

Published on March 22, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Tornadoes Rip Through Midwest, Leaving Damage And Deaths In Ohio And Indiana

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Holcomb has declared a disaster for areas hit by tornadoes in Delaware, Randolph, and Jefferson counties. This decision follows the severe damage caused by three tornadoes that tore through various communities on March 14th.

In response to this devastation, Governor Holcomb expressed his commitment to aiding those affected, stating, “I’ve taken action to ensure the victims of Mother Nature’s wrath can rebuild their roots here in Indiana.” He assured impacted individuals that the state stands ready to provide assistance as needed.”

The storms resulted in 38 people sustaining injuries, 62 buildings being destroyed, 72 buildings suffering significant damage, and approximately 10,000 homes experiencing power outages.

Affected Hoosiers should call 866-211-9966 to report damage and seek referrals for essential services.

The post Governor Holcomb Declares Disaster After Tornadoes Hit Indiana appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Governor Holcomb Declares Disaster After Tornadoes Hit Indiana  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
News

Governor Holcomb Declares Disaster After Tornadoes Hit Indiana

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

News

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

Indy

Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only

THE LEGENDS OF GOSPEL 2024 is coming to Indianapolis
Entertainment

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close