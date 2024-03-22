Listen Live
Local

Man Gets 95 Years for Murder, Attempted Murder

Published on March 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.

Source: BrianAJackson/Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is facing nearly a century in prison for shooting and killing one woman, and trying to kill another, more than three years ago.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office says Marcus Minor has been sentenced to 95 years for Murder and Attempted Murder. Police believe Minor shot two women on North Pasadena Street in January of 2021.

The surviving victim explained that Minor and Melissa Smith had been involved in an argument when she had arrived at the home with her young child, and this argument led to the shooting. The child was not hurt, but Smith was killed.

Minor had previously been charged for the Murder of Austin Smith, but he was found Not Guilty.

Following this sentencing, Prosecutor Ryan Mears said, “Two people lost their lives and another woman was seriously injured as a result of the defendant’s actions, and now he will spend the rest of his life in prison.”

The post Man Gets 95 Years for Murder, Attempted Murder appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Man Gets 95 Years for Murder, Attempted Murder  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

Man Gets 95 Years for Murder, Attempted Murder

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

News

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

THE LEGENDS OF GOSPEL 2024 is coming to Indianapolis
Entertainment

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel

Indy

Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close