Two Arrested in Connection with I-65 Shooting in Indianapolis

Investigators identified two people and a suspect vehicle, believing a verbal altercation at a business led to the shooting.

Published on March 23, 2024

Police lights and crime scene tape.

Source: (Photo by WISH-TV.)

INDIANAPOLIS –Two men are behind bars after Indiana State Police Detectives investigated a shooting on I-65.

The investigation stems from an incident that happened on March 17 when Seymour Police received a report of a gunshot victim believed to have been shot on I-65 near County Line Road in Indianapolis. The victim, driving a car, reported the incident, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators identified two people and a suspect vehicle, believing a verbal altercation at a business led to the shooting. Police say the men followed the victim on I-65, firing shots at his vehicle near County Line Road.

One man was arrested on March 19, while the other was arrested on March 21. Both face charges of Attempted Murder and Criminal Recklessness.

Guiver Cruz Juarez, 21, and Alejandro Lopez Rosales, 19, both from Indianapolis, are facing initial charges of attempted murder and criminal recklessness.

This incident and the suspects involved are not connected to the recent news from the Indiana State Police about a 17-year-old driver being shot at on I-465.

