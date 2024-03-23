Listen Live
Semi-Truck Driver Nabbed with $1M Worth of Cocaine and Weed

The state trooper became suspicious of the driver, which eventually led to the discovery of the drugs.

Published on March 23, 2024

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.

Source: (Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — Police busted a semi-truck driver with over one million dollars worth of drugs Tuesday. Seventy pounds of cocaine and 45 pounds of weed were packed into a semi-truck heading to Indianapolis from Los Angeles, California.

 

Indiana State Police stopped the driver for a regular inspection on I-70 in Putnam County. Still, the state trooper became suspicious of the driver, which eventually led to the discovery of the drugs. The driver was arrested and is now in jail.

 

 

The post Semi-Truck Driver Nabbed with $1M Worth of Cocaine and Weed appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

