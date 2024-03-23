ISP: Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Indy’s Northeast Side

INDIANAPOLIS— A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on the north east side of Indianapolis Saturday afternoon.
At around 4 PM, police started getting calls about the crash on the ramp from I-465 northbound to I-69 northbound.
Police believe the man on the motorcycle was driving too fast when he lost control of the motorcycle and hit a guardrail along the side of the ramp. The man was thrown from the motorcycle and went underneath a trailer that was being pulled by a pickup truck. Investigators believe the truck then rolled over the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The ramp from I-465 northbound to I-69 was closed for three hours while the crash was investigated. It has since re-opened.
Due to state law, an intoxication test was administered to the pickup truck driver.
