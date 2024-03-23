Listen Live
Local

ISP: Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Indy’s Northeast Side

Published on March 23, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS— A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on the north east side of Indianapolis Saturday afternoon.

At around 4 PM, police started getting calls about the crash on the ramp from I-465 northbound to I-69 northbound.

Police believe the man on the motorcycle was driving too fast when he lost control of the motorcycle and hit a guardrail along the side of the ramp. The man was thrown from the motorcycle and went underneath a trailer that was being pulled by a pickup truck. Investigators believe the truck then rolled over the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The ramp from I-465 northbound to I-69 was closed for three hours while the crash was investigated. It has since re-opened.

Due to state law, an intoxication test was administered to the pickup truck driver.

 

The post ISP: Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Indy’s Northeast Side appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

ISP: Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Indy’s Northeast Side  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

THE LEGENDS OF GOSPEL 2024 is coming to Indianapolis
Entertainment

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel

News

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

Indy

Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only

Politics

Sen. Katie Britt Busted Lying About Human Trafficking Victim During GOP’s SOTU Rebuttal

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close