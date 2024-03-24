Listen Live
NWS: Windy Weather with Potential for Thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday

Published on March 24, 2024

NWS WIND GRAPHIC FOR 03-25/26-24

Source: National Weather Service / NWS

INDIANAPOLIS — The National Weather Service Indianapolis is calling for high wind speeds on Monday upwards of 40 mph. Rain is expected to follow sometime in the afternoon.

The NWS advises loose objects, trash cans, and furniture outside is at risk of being blown away given the wind speeds sweeping through the area.

The rainy conditions could last into Tuesday where it has the chance to develop into a strong or even severe thunderstorm. Winds could increase to 50 mph on Tuesday. Penny sized hail is possible during this time as well.

One more battle with below freezing overnight lows will follow the stormy weather. Wednesday’s low is expected to be 31 degrees.

Temperatures will get higher as the week goes on however making Wednesday potentially the final overnight freeze of the season.

The rest of the week is predicted to be clear skies with temperatures hovering in the upper 50’s to mid 60’s.

