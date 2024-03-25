The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Marion County Health Department Health Fair

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Marion County Health Department Health Fair

On Saturday, April 6th, mark your calendars for a free event happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Health Department’s main location, 3838 N. Rural Street. Get ready for a range of essential services all in one place!

From sports physicals to birth and death certificates, lead screenings, and blood pressure checks, the event has you covered. Plus, don’t miss out on children’s vaccines, adult flu shots, and COVID-19 vaccinations, ensuring your family stays healthy and protected.

And as an extra treat, grab a pair of solar eclipse viewing glasses to witness celestial wonders in style.

This comprehensive event promises to address various health needs while also providing an opportunity for community engagement. Don’t miss your chance to access these vital services and enjoy a day of health and wellness for you and your loved ones!

