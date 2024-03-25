The Praise Report with Thee Rita Green: Local Churches Partner with the City of Westfield for Massive Easter Egg Drop

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Local Churches Partner with the City of Westfield for Massive Easter Egg Drop

Get ready to hop into Easter fun because the Westfield Easter Egg Drop is back for its 12th year, and it’s shaping up to be the biggest and best yet! Taking place on Saturday, March 23rd, 2024, at the Grand Park Sports Campus, this event is a collaborative effort between the City of Westfield, local churches, and the community.

The Westfield Egg Drop isn’t just your average Easter egg hunt – it’s a massive celebration drawing over 7,000 attendees annually! With pre-registration required (and filling up in less than 20 minutes in previous years), anticipation is running high for this egg-stravaganza.

But the fun doesn’t stop at egg hunting. Attendees can look forward to a plethora of activities, including inflatable bounce houses and slides, face painting, carnival games, a photo booth, an inflatable toddler play area, and even a mobile petting zoo – and the best part? It’s all FREE!

This family-friendly event is not only a highlight of the Easter season but also a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate in a joyous and inclusive environment. So gather your baskets and your loved ones, because the Westfield Easter Egg Drop is the place to be for egg-citing Easter memories!

Click Here To Register