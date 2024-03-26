Listen Live
UPDATE: One Arrested in Fortville $100 Bill Scam

Published on March 26, 2024

FORTVILLE POLICE LOOKING FOR MEN USING FAKE $100 BILLS

Source: Fortville Police Department / FPD

UPDATE: Indianapolis Metro Police confirmed on Facebook Tuesday that one person involved in the cash scam has been arrested, and that they had fake cash with them at the time. Original article below.

FORTVILLE, Ind. — The IMPD shared on behalf of the Fortville Police Department on Tuesday that they are looking for two men who are accused of counterfeiting $100 bills.

The FPD shared photos of the two suspects spending those bills and posing with them in a gas station parking lot.

The warrants were issued for 28-year-old Tommie Lee Jackson Jr. and 35 year-old Kenneth Johnson back in January.

Counterfeiting is a felony punishable by up to two and a half years in prison. Anyone with information on Jackson or Johnson is encouraged to call 911 or Crime Stoppers Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

PICTURE OF TOMMIE LEE JACKSON JR FROM FPD

Source: Fortville Police Department / FPD

PIRCUTRE OF KENNETH JOHNSON FROM FPD

Source: Fortville Police Department / FPD

The post UPDATE: One Arrested in Fortville $100 Bill Scam appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

UPDATE: One Arrested in Fortville $100 Bill Scam  was originally published on wibc.com

