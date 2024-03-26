Listen Live
Local

2 Men Sentenced to a Combined 44 Years in Federal Prison for String of Armed Robberies

2 Men Sentenced to a Combined 44 Years in Federal Prison for String of Armed Robberies

Published on March 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

 

William Dodd crime photo

Source: IMPD / IMPD

 

The crime spree began in August 2020, when Adam Reed and William Dodd robbed the El Rey Del Taco on North High School Road. Over the next 30 days, the 2 men would hit 9 other Indy businesses, threatening and holding employees at gunpoint before stealing cash from the registers or safes, sometimes even stealing money from employee’s wallets.

On September 15, 2020, Reed robbed the Dollar General on English Ave. When IMPD arrived at the store, Reed grabbed the store manager and pointed a gun at her neck, using her as a human shield to exit the back of the store. Reed fled from the store and tossed his firearm over a fence before surrendering to police.

Adam Reed, 25, of North Carolina has been sentenced to 29 years in federal prison after robbing ten Indianapolis businesses at gunpoint and pleading guilty to ten counts of interference with commerce by robbery and four counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Reed must also pay $7,850.29 in restitution.

William Dodd, 23, of Indianapolis, has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after robbing three Indianapolis businesses at gunpoint with Reed and pleading guilty to two counts of interference with commerce by robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Dodd must also pay $2,429.29 in restitution.

Here is a list of the robberies:

#

DATE

LOCATION

DEFENDANT

1

August 17, 2020

El Rey del TacoN, High School Rd.

Reed & Dodd

2

August 19, 2020

Dollar GeneralN. Arlington Ave.

Reed & Dodd

3

August 25, 2020

Dollar General38th St. & and N. College Ave.

Reed

4

August 28, 2020

Dollar GeneralS. Emerson Ave.

Reed

5

September 6, 2020

Family DollarE. Morris St.

Reed

6

September 8, 2020

Boost MobileE. Washington St.

Reed

7

September 10, 2020

O’Reilly Auto PartsE. Raymond St.

Reed & Dodd

8

September 14, 2020

Family Dollar

E. Washington St.

Reed

9

September 15, 2020

Metro by T-MobileE. Washington St.

Reed

10

September 15, 2020

Dollar GeneralEnglish Ave.

Reed

 

 

The post 2 Men Sentenced to a Combined 44 Years in Federal Prison for String of Armed Robberies appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

2 Men Sentenced to a Combined 44 Years in Federal Prison for String of Armed Robberies  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

2 Men Sentenced to a Combined 44 Years in Federal Prison for String of Armed Robberies

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

THE LEGENDS OF GOSPEL 2024 is coming to Indianapolis
Entertainment

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel

Indy

Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only

News

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

Politics

Sen. Katie Britt Busted Lying About Human Trafficking Victim During GOP’s SOTU Rebuttal

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close