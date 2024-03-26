2 Men Sentenced to a Combined 44 Years in Federal Prison for String of Armed Robberies

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

The crime spree began in August 2020, when Adam Reed and William Dodd robbed the El Rey Del Taco on North High School Road. Over the next 30 days, the 2 men would hit 9 other Indy businesses, threatening and holding employees at gunpoint before stealing cash from the registers or safes, sometimes even stealing money from employee’s wallets.

On September 15, 2020, Reed robbed the Dollar General on English Ave. When IMPD arrived at the store, Reed grabbed the store manager and pointed a gun at her neck, using her as a human shield to exit the back of the store. Reed fled from the store and tossed his firearm over a fence before surrendering to police.

Adam Reed, 25, of North Carolina has been sentenced to 29 years in federal prison after robbing ten Indianapolis businesses at gunpoint and pleading guilty to ten counts of interference with commerce by robbery and four counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Reed must also pay $7,850.29 in restitution.

William Dodd, 23, of Indianapolis, has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after robbing three Indianapolis businesses at gunpoint with Reed and pleading guilty to two counts of interference with commerce by robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Dodd must also pay $2,429.29 in restitution.

Here is a list of the robberies:

# DATE LOCATION DEFENDANT 1 August 17, 2020 El Rey del Taco

N, High School Rd. Reed & Dodd 2 August 19, 2020 Dollar General

N. Arlington Ave. Reed & Dodd 3 August 25, 2020 Dollar General

38th St. & and N. College Ave. Reed 4 August 28, 2020 Dollar General

S. Emerson Ave. Reed 5 September 6, 2020 Family Dollar

E. Morris St. Reed 6 September 8, 2020 Boost Mobile

E. Washington St. Reed 7 September 10, 2020 O’Reilly Auto Parts

E. Raymond St. Reed & Dodd 8 September 14, 2020 Family Dollar E. Washington St. Reed 9 September 15, 2020 Metro by T-Mobile

E. Washington St. Reed 10 September 15, 2020 Dollar General

English Ave. Reed

The post 2 Men Sentenced to a Combined 44 Years in Federal Prison for String of Armed Robberies appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

