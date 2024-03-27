A drug known as “pink cocaine” has been rising in popularity and is raising concerns among health officials, more specifically in South America.
What is Pink Cocaine?
Pink cocaine 2C-B is a synthetic drug, also referred to as a “designer drug.”. According to zinniahealth.com, Pink Cocaine is a psychedelic that is similar to the natural psychedelic mescaline, with side effects that are similar to LSD.
Pink Cocaine apparently originated in Colombia, where it is popular in the club drug scene. This drug is also growing at raves and other parties in Europe, particularly the Netherlands. The synthetic hallucinogen is typically a mixture of two or more drugs, including but not limited to: MDMA, Ecstacy, Mescaline, Ketamine, Phenylethylamine, and Cocaine.
RELATED: Act (Breaking) Bad: Yung Miami Accused Of Pushing “Pink Cocaine” For Diddy In Amended Suit
Pink cocaine is currently considered a Schedule I controlled substance with no approved medical uses.
Other street names for pink cocaine include:
- Toonies
- Tuci
- Tucibi
- Nexus
- Erox
- Performax
- Synergy
- Bromo
The U.S. Department of Justice issued a memo in 2021, detailing the resurgence of 2C-B on the party scene.
Where did Pink Cocaine come from?
American Chemist Alexander Shulgin is credited with synthesizing 2C-B in 1974. The drug was briefly used experimentally in psychotherapy.before becoming a popular party drug in the ‘70s and ‘80s.
Today, the drug is chemically synthesized in South America, more predominantly in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay, countries where drug trafficking is rapidly increasing.
What are the side effects of Pink Cocaine?
The side effects of the drug are similar to legitimate cocaine and include the following:
- Euphoria
- Increased energy
- Restlessness
- Increased heart rate
- High blood pressure
- Decreased appetite
- Distorted perception
- Headache
- Dehydration
- Anxiety
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Blurred vision
Can you overdose on Pink Cocaine?
It is possible to overdose on Pink Cocaine as a result of too much consumption. Signs you or someone you know may be experiencing a Pink Cocaine overdose include:
- Extreme anxiety
- Extreme agitation
- Increased body temperature
- Excessive sweating
- Disorientation/confusion
- Hallucinations
- Seizures
- Clammy skin
- Limp body
- Unresponsiveness
- Respiratory depression
- Coma
To learn more about Pink Cocaine, visit zinniahealth.com,
READ MORE:
RELATED: Kensington Narcotics Bust Nets $1.5 Million in Drugs, 175 Arrests Made
RELATED: Ike Turner Jr. Arrested For Crack Possession “He Tried to Eat the Drugs”
RELATED: Staying Sober: Fifteen Rappers Who Don’t Smoke
What Is Pink Cocaine? was originally published on rnbphilly.com
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel
-
How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors
-
Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only
-
Sen. Katie Britt Busted Lying About Human Trafficking Victim During GOP’s SOTU Rebuttal