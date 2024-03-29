Listen Live
News

Indy Man Found with Over 10,000 Child Porn Images

This discovery came while Brewer was out on bond following his arrest last July for child molestation.

Published on March 29, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Indy Man Charged with Child Porn

Source: IMPD / facebook

INDIANAPOLIS — Andre Brewer, 32, was found in possession of over 10,000 images of child pornography after IMPD and U.S. Marshals recovered 28 electronic devices tied to him.

This discovery came while Brewer was out on bond following his arrest last July for child molestation, prompting a detective from the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to describe the situation as “one of the worst cases” they had seen.

“The work Child Abuse and ICAC detectives do is challenging, yet meaningful and necessary work,” said IMPD Chief Chris Bailey. “I want to commend the IMPD officers, detectives, and deputy prosecutors who worked tirelessly on this case to hold this individual accountable for his alleged actions and get him off our streets and behind bars – where he belongs. Their dedication and relentless efforts have no doubt safeguarded many more innocent children from harm.”

IMPD’s Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) located Brewer Thursday evening at a residence in the 2300 block of Adams St. With the assistance of IMPD’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, Brewer was taken into custody and arrested on his warrant.

The post Indy Man Found with Over 10,000 Child Porn Images appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Indy Man Found with Over 10,000 Child Porn Images  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
News

Indy Man Found with Over 10,000 Child Porn Images

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Monday, March 18th, 2024

THE LEGENDS OF GOSPEL 2024 is coming to Indianapolis
Entertainment

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Indy

Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only

News

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close