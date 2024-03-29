Listen Live
News

Former Hoosier Investment Advisor Sentenced for Financial Crimes

The IRS investigated the case.

Published on March 29, 2024

Person with hands out from jail bars

Source: PHOTO: Sakhorn38/Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS –Former investment advisor Christopher Turean, 43, of Fishers, was sentenced to four years in federal prison for wire fraud and tax evasion. Turean, who operated in the financial sector from 2012 to 2022, misappropriated $4.7 million from a client, using the funds for gambling and to pay off his home loan.

He deceived his employer and the client, falsely claiming the money was invested in real estate. Additionally, he concealed $1.7 million in income from taxes. U.S. District Court Judge Matthew P. Brookman presided over the case, ordering Turean to repay $6.4 million and undergo three years of supervision following his incarceration.

“Investors have a right to trust that professionals obligated to act in their best interests aren’t stealing their hard-earned money,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.

Judge Matthew P. Brookman gave the sentence. Turean will be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years after leaving federal prison and has to pay $6,417,746 to make up for it.

“This criminal used his position as a trusted professional to steal nearly five million dollars, and ten concealed nearly two million dollars in taxes owed. The serious prison sentence imposed here demonstrates the commitment of IRS-CI and our federal prosecutors to aggressively prosecute financial crimes and hold fraudsters accountable.”

