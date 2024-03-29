Listen Live
Community Connection Friday, March 29th, 2024

Published on March 29, 2024

Join us on this Good Friday edition of Communtiy Connection for our final salute to African American Female Business owners in observance of Women’s History Month! Community Activist & Award winner Cris Meadows leads the show off with Pastor Eric Wiggins of New Horizons Church. Then, Pastor Janae Pitts-Murdock stops by with a powerful word on this Resurrection weekend. Finally, Kathy King & Latia Tunstall of J.D. Angels Family Care joins us with a message for the community!

Featuring Contributing Analyst, James Patterson!

Praise Indy

