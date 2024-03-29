Listen Live
Fundraiser for Delphi Murders Suspect’s Legal Defense Team Reaches Goal

Published on March 29, 2024

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — The online fundraiser for accused Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen has reached its goal.

Attorney David Hennessy, who represents Allen’s attorneys Andrew Baldwin and Brad Rozzi, created the fundraiser as a way to build enough money to pay for expert witnesses.

Allen’s legal team claims Special Judge Fran Gull has not provided them with enough approved funding to call the experts necessary for their defense strategy. They claim this isn’t a fair trial, given Prosecutor Nick McCleland of Carroll County has nearly unlimited funding and police resources to bring to trial.

The goal for the fundraiser was 25-thousand-dollars, and that goal was reached Friday. Over 500 people have donated to the fund, which has a deadline of May 10th.

The trial begins May 13th.

