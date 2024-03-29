Listen Live
How You Can Prepare Children with Autism for the Solar Eclipse

Published on March 29, 2024

A large orange sun is in the center of a dark sky

Source: Charles Wollertz / Getty

STATEWIDE–Schedule disruptions and one-time events, like the solar eclipse on April 8, can cause adverse reactions in children with autism spectrum disorder.

With schools taking April 8 off across Indiana due to the solar eclipse, most parents already usually have a plan for their children when school is out.

“Following that same plan, even though it’s the solar eclipse, could help minimize the distractions throughout the day,” said Chenell Loudermill, Clinical Professor in the Department of Speech, Language, and Hearing Sciences at Purdue University.

Loudermill says children with autism spectrum disorder can react to events like this in a variety of ways.

“For some, this solar eclipse may not bother them at all, but others could have an adverse reaction. The fewer disruptions throughout their day would typically be the most helpful,” said Loudermill.

She suggests preparing them for the solar eclipse by discussing social stories and turning it into an educational time.

“This could build their background knowledge about what’s to come and also help them better understand what’s happening during the event. By making this a learning event, you can expose them to the natures of the world and science. You never know. You might have a budding scientist on the way,” said Loudermill.

In the event that your child doesn’t want to participate, Loudermill says it is best for them to have an alternative activity that they can do instead.

