DECATUR, Ind. – First responders say a believed fuel spill in Decatur has been “contained,” after learning of it Friday morning.
They first learned of a potential issue after someone reported an odor near Monmouth Road. Now, crews think the spill resulted in fuel getting into the St. Marys River.
Thankfully, city leaders say the substance will not travel any farther down the river, as barriers had quickly been put in the water.
At this time, it is not entirely clear what led to the spill or who was responsible.
The post First Responders Investigating Possible Fuel Spill in Decatur appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
First Responders Investigating Possible Fuel Spill in Decatur was originally published on wibc.com
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel
-
Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only
-
How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors
-
Sen. Katie Britt Busted Lying About Human Trafficking Victim During GOP’s SOTU Rebuttal