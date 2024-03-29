Listen Live
NWS: Severe Weather Possible in Indiana Starting Sunday

Published on March 29, 2024

Severe Weather Possibilities

Source: NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–Temperatures are warming up across Indiana, but so are the chances for severe weather. The National Weather Service believes that weather could arrive sometime on Sunday into Monday.

“This far out, it’s kind of hard to say, but that potential is definitely there. The threat for gusty winds is probably the biggest between all of those with chances of hail and a small chance for a tornado,” said Andrew White, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

White says the better chances for severe weather are more toward the middle and northern half of Indiana.

“Then as we get into Monday, the chances are going to be higher the further southwest you go across the state,” said White.

In the meantime, though, White says temperatures are warming up all across Indiana.

“We’re going to be looking at consistently 70 degrees through the weekend into Monday,” said White

But with chances for rain happening over the next few days, White says you need to watch out for areas of flooding.

“That rain could be widespread across central Indiana, but not be very intense. I wouldn’t be surprised if rivers and streams are running pretty high through next week,” said White.

He says if you see high water, turn around and don’t drown.

You can listen to the full interview with Andrew White below.

