Community Health Network Lifts Visitor Restrictions

Published on March 29, 2024

STATEWIDE – Months after visitor restrictions were implemented at medical facilities around the state, one health network has announced that some of its restrictions have been lifted.

With the high number of flu, RSV, and other respiratory illness cases last winter, some organizations imposed restrictions in an effort to keep patients safe.

Well, Community Health Network announced Friday that many of these restrictions have been lifted at its hospitals.

Now that cases of respiratory illnesses have gone down, the medical group feels certain precautions are no longer needed.  Continue reading for a list of Community Hospitals in the state.

But, while visitor restrictions have been lifted, there are still some restrictions in place for maternity and NICU wards.

Community Health Network Hospitals:

  • Community Hospital North – Indianapolis
  • Community Hospital East – Indianapolis
  • Community Hospital South – Indianapolis
  • Community Heart and Vascular Hospital – Indianapolis
  • Community Howard Regional Health – Kokomo
  • Community Hospital Anderson – Anderson
  • Community Rehabilitation Hospital North – Indianapolis
  • Community Rehabilitation Hospital South – Greenwood
  • Community Rehabilitation Hospital West – Brownsburg

See other Community locations here.

Community Health Network Lifts Visitor Restrictions  was originally published on wibc.com

