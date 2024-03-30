INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police say a person is dead after getting shot Friday night.
The victim was inside an apartment on East Michigan Street. That person – who has so far been identified only as a woman – was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers found her after someone called 9-1-1. They claim that they had to force the door open in order to enter the residence.
It is not yet clear what led to the shooting.
If you know anything about this, please contact the IMPD Homicide Office, or call Crime Stoppers.
IMPD Homicide Office Contact:
Detective Colten Smith
317-327-3475
The post Indy Metro Police Investigating Fatal Friday Night Shooting appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Indy Metro Police Investigating Fatal Friday Night Shooting was originally published on wibc.com
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel
-
Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only
-
Sen. Katie Britt Busted Lying About Human Trafficking Victim During GOP’s SOTU Rebuttal
-
How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?