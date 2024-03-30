Listen Live
Local

Senator Mike Braun’s Campaign Facing $159,000 in Fines

Published on March 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Senator Mike Braun, R-IN, questions FBI Director Christopher Wray during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies hearing June 23, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. The committee is hearing testimony regarding the proposed budget for fiscal year 2022 for the FBI. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger-Pool/Getty Images)

Source: (Photo by Sarah Silbiger-Pool/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Current Senator and Hoosier Governor hopeful Mike Braun is now facing fines, as his Senate campaign has been fined $159,000 by the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

The FEC believes Braun’s team accepted more than $11 million in campaign loans as he worked to defeat incumbent Senator Joe Donnelly in 2018. They say the details of 29 transactions were not properly reported.

Now, you may be wondering if his team has been accused of breaking the law.

Initially, the FEC suspected illegal activity. But, they later determined that the financial issues were the result of “technical” mistakes by former Treasurer Travis Kabrick.

Given the total amount of loans Braun received, some feel the fine is not enough. Many are also concerned about the senator’s track record, as the FEC previously learned that his campaign may have gotten more than $700,000 in excess funding.

Indiana Democratic Party Chair Mike Schmuhl says, “Braun has made a career out of lying to Hoosiers… If [he] is willing to hide $11 million from the FEC, just imagine what he is willing to hide as governor.”

The post Senator Mike Braun’s Campaign Facing $159,000 in Fines appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Senator Mike Braun’s Campaign Facing $159,000 in Fines  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

Senator Mike Braun’s Campaign Facing $159,000 in Fines

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Politics

Sen. Katie Britt Busted Lying About Human Trafficking Victim During GOP’s SOTU Rebuttal

THE LEGENDS OF GOSPEL 2024 is coming to Indianapolis
Entertainment

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel

Indy

Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Monday, March 18th, 2024

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close