IFD: West Side Fire Destroys Trailers, Cars, and Bus

INDIANAPOLIS — Three trailers, 15 cars, and a small bus were destroyed in a fire at LAWENZ LLC AUTOS on the west side of Indianapolis around 7 pm on Saturday.

The business is located at 2614 W Vermont St, on the corner of W Vermont and N Holmes Ave.

The fire crews faced a tough task due to the fire’s size, which was exacerbated by strong winds. They connected one thousand feet of hose to a ladder truck, allowing a steady flow of water to combat the fire.

“Once we got the water flowing from our master streams on one our ladder trucks, that began to get control of it along with the hand lines that the guy already pulled off and was using to stop the progression of the fire from going east,” said IFD Battalion Chief Dave Cook. “When they got here [the fire] started to move on them, but they were progressive enough to get ahead of it and start pushing it back.”

Cook asked the property owner about the contents of the destroyed trailers, but the owner was unsure. The lot serves as a storage facility for trailers and possibly non-operational cars.

“The fire got a pretty good head start on us before it was called in,” added Cook. “It moved pretty quickly on us.”

The smoke, visible for miles, attracted both onlookers and increased traffic to the area, which includes houses and businesses such as Kroger, Chase Bank, and smaller shops.

“I was walking over to the Kroger and saw all the black smoke off in the distance,” said Sam Tunis. “So, I went further down on Holmes to investigate and see if it was something the fire department needed to know about, and they were already on the way.”

