INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier’s in central Indiana should buckle in for a rainy couple of days as thunderstorms are forecast for the beginning of the week along with the potential for some snow fall on Wednesday.
Sunday is going to begin with some light rain, the National Weather Service Indianapolis says that there should be a break in the rain until late afternoon or early evening. Rainfall will resume with potential for some severe weather as thunderstorms are expected throughout the area. The NWS says hail is possible and does not rule out the potential for a tornado.
Monday will be similar in timing. Rain is expected to break in the morning hours and resume again around 2p.m. Severe thunderstorms are a threat yet again as Greg Melo of the NWS says that the southern corridor of Indianapolis around I-70 could see large hail and potentially tornados.
The severe weather threat has the potential to last into Tuesday morning, however things should settle down as the day moves on. Rain is still expected to fall for much of the day. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning could see the rain turn into snow as temperatures are expected to dip into the mid to low 30’s. The NWS says that with the grounds as warm as they have been accumulation is unlikely but can’t be ruled out.
The post NWS: Severe Weather Expected to Start Week, Hail and Tornados Possible appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
NWS: Severe Weather Expected to Start Week, Hail and Tornados Possible was originally published on wibc.com
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel
-
Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only
-
Sen. Katie Britt Busted Lying About Human Trafficking Victim During GOP’s SOTU Rebuttal
-
How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?