INDIANAPOLIS – Indy Metro Police are investigating after a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting Sunday evening.
Officers say they were called near West 33rd Street and Georgetown Road around 7:30 p.m., in regard to shots being fired into the air. There, they saw the suspect in a car and tried to pull him over, but a chase ensued.
IMPD officers are on scene of an incident in the 3200 block of Winton Avenue.
There was an officer-involved shooting. No officers were injured.
Follow along for updates. pic.twitter.com/X35OVbVRmu
— IMPD (@IMPDnews) April 1, 2024
Eventually, the man – who has not yet been identified – got out of the car on Winton Avenue. Police claim he then held a gun to his own head.
Law enforcement officials talked with him for about an hour, until he started to leave the scene. When they tried to stop him, though, they say he fired at officers, so officers shot him.
Officers responded to shots fired at 33rd and Georgetown Rd. A short vehicle pursuit ensued and ended in 3200 of Winton Ave.
At last check, the suspect was in critical condition at an area hospital. https://t.co/5ZxXLhqSlh
— IMPD (@IMPDnews) April 1, 2024
The man was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, but he did not survive. No officers were hurt, but those involved in the incident are now on administrative leave.
Police are still investigating. Learn more here.
If you know anything about this, please call the IMPD Homicide Office, or contact Crime Stoppers.
IMPD Homicide Office Contact:
Detective Sergeant Brian Lambert
317-327-3475
window.addEventListener(‘interaction’, function () {
setTimeout(function () {
var s = document.createElement(‘script’), el = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[ 0 ];
s.async = true;
s.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js’;
el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el);
}, 1000)
});
The post One Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting, IMPD Investigating appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
One Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting, IMPD Investigating was originally published on wibc.com
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel
-
Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only
-
Sen. Katie Britt Busted Lying About Human Trafficking Victim During GOP’s SOTU Rebuttal
-
How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors
-
Backstage Buzz at the NAACP Image Awards