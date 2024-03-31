Listen Live
One Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting, IMPD Investigating

Published on March 31, 2024

Police Lights

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS – Indy Metro Police are investigating after a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting Sunday evening.

Officers say they were called near West 33rd Street and Georgetown Road around 7:30 p.m., in regard to shots being fired into the air.  There, they saw the suspect in a car and tried to pull him over, but a chase ensued.

Eventually, the man – who has not yet been identified – got out of the car on Winton Avenue.  Police claim he then held a gun to his own head.

Law enforcement officials talked with him for about an hour, until he started to leave the scene.  When they tried to stop him, though, they say he fired at officers, so officers shot him.

The man was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, but he did not survive.  No officers were hurt, but those involved in the incident are now on administrative leave.

Police are still investigating.  Learn more here.

If you know anything about this, please call the IMPD Homicide Office, or contact Crime Stoppers.

IMPD Homicide Office Contact:

Detective Sergeant Brian Lambert

317-327-3475

