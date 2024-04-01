Listen Live
READ: 3/18 Delphi Hearing Transcript, Police Officer Testifies to Other Potential Suspects

Published on April 1, 2024

Abby and Libby Photo

Source: Donnie Burgess / WIBC News

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. — The transcript of the March 18th Delphi murders case hearing is now publicly available.

During the March 18th motion to dismiss hearing in Allen County, attorneys Andrew Baldwin and Brad Rozzi attempted to argue reasons why charges against suspect Richard Allen should be dismissed. Allen’s attorneys argued there was evidence available to investigators at the time of the murders that would now be significant for the defense in proving Allen’s innocence.

Former Rushville police officer Todd Click was called to testify. Click, now a patrol agent for Indiana State Police, testified that he was a part of a three-person detective team that was looking into several other men as potential suspects in the 2017 murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.

The transcript details several pages of claims made by Click, including his testimony that he felt the case against Richard Allen was weak. Click testified that there were other men with potential religious ties that presented stronger suspects, and he reached out to Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McLeland about that concern.

The names of the men mentioned in the transcript have not been charged with any crime and will not be named here. However, the transcript is being provided to better inform the public about the court proceedings and include testimony from an officer who believes there could be alternative suspects.

This is the link for the transcripts, as obtained by several independent citizens.

The trial is set to begin May 13th. Richard Allen is charged with the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.

The post READ: 3/18 Delphi Hearing Transcript, Police Officer Testifies to Other Potential Suspects appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

READ: 3/18 Delphi Hearing Transcript, Police Officer Testifies to Other Potential Suspects  was originally published on wibc.com

