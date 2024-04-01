MILLTOWN — Indiana State Police say that on Saturday they were called to assist in a murder investigation. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Milltown area earlier in the day and found the body of Nancy Herman.
Clinton Herman, 44, was named as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Officers had to search for Herman for several hours before finally locating him at a residence in Harrison County.
He was arrested and charged with murder and child molesting. ISP says this is still an active investigation.
The post Milltown Man Arrested for Murder and Child Molestation appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Milltown Man Arrested for Murder and Child Molestation was originally published on wibc.com
