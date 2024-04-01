The Black Keys Announce Show at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS — The Black Keys announced on Monday that they are going to be rocking Gainbridge Fieldhouse in 2024 as they will stop in Indianapolis on October 26th.
The Saturday show will feature opening act support from The Head and The Heart as well as Robert Finley.
“The International Players Tour” will stop in 31 different cities in promotion of the bands upcoming album “Ohio Players” which will release on April 5th. The album will feature collaborations from with some other big names in music like Beck, Noel Gallagher of Oasis, and rapper Juicy J.
The lead single off of the album “Beautiful People (Stay High)” has already reached No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay and AAA charts.
Tickets go on sale April 5th and can be purchased at livenation.com or theblackkeys.com.
