Listen Live
Local

Delphi Special Judge Denies Motion to Dismiss Suspect’s Charges

Published on April 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Delphi Judge Fran Gull

Source: Allen County Court / Screenshot of Allen County court hearing

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The special judge in the Delphi murders case says suspect Richard Allen has not proven missing evidence shows someone else may have committed the crimes.

Allen, 51, of Delphi, was arrested on Oct. 28, 2022, for the February 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

Law enforcement officials investigating the girls’ deaths initially conducted interviews on DVR tapes. However, many of those interviewers were recorded over.

Special Judge Fran Gull, who is from Allen County, on Tuesday ruled she’s convinced the interviews being recorded over was accidental. That led her to deny Allen’s motion to dismiss the two murder charges he faces in Carroll Circuit Court.

Gull says Allen’s attorneys failed to show missing evidence could have proven someone else committed the crimes, and they did not prove the evidence was destroyed negligently, intentionally or in bad faith.

Allen’s trial is set to begin May 13 in Delphi. Jurors from Allen County will hear the case. Trial is scheduled to last through May 31.

The post Delphi Special Judge Denies Motion to Dismiss Suspect’s Charges appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Delphi Special Judge Denies Motion to Dismiss Suspect’s Charges  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

Delphi Special Judge Denies Motion to Dismiss Suspect’s Charges

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Indy

Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only

News

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

THE LEGENDS OF GOSPEL 2024 is coming to Indianapolis
Entertainment

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel

St. Jude Radiothon 2024
St. Jude

Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2024

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close